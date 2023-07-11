What do you need to know about Palm Bet’s app in Kenya?

Many of the world’s most prestigious gambling platforms are always looking for new things to let them reach new levels. Some brands focus only on improving their services, but there are many operators that decide to expand into other continents so they can get new users.

There are many brands that have done something like that, but after analyzing the palms bet kenya app, it is clear that this operator is special because it does everything better than its counterparts. Aside from offering its services in one of Africa’s fastest-growing gambling markets, the company even provides mobile applications.

Most of the local iGaming brands do not have things like that, which means that Palms Bet is in a league of its own.

Punters in Kenya will probably be interested in learning more information about it, so here are a couple of things that are important to know.

The apps won’t require any installations

The reason why a lot of gamblers in different African countries do not want to use mobile apps is because they need to install them. Although this may seem like a fast process, it usually involves changing a lot of settings, so most people decide it is not worth going through it.

The good news is that there are some exceptions because gambling companies like Palms Bet have created apps that do not require people in Kenya to install anything. This thing is called a web application, and people who want to access it will simply have to open the mobile site of the given company and add the shortcut to their home screens.

The web application does not impose any restrictions in terms of OS, RAM, CPU, and more. However, bettors in Kenya who want optimal performance should have a newer smartphone because it will help them be more effective.

The web app is free to use

Another big problem that mobile gamblers in Africa are familiar with is that some companies will charge them additional money just to use the application. Even though some of those operators exist today, Palms Bet is not among them because this site does not impose any extra fees on gamblers in Kenya, no matter the device they want to use. The same rules apply to those who prefer to use handheld devices and bet on the mobile site. Clients will not need to pay any additional fees, but they will have to deposit if they want to gamble with real funds.

The app sends notifications

A lot of gambling applications are not optimized correctly, so they often do not have some of the features that are available to punters who use the desktop variation. Palms Bet is different because the brand wanted to make sure that gamblers in Kenya will have the chance to use the same things regardless of the device they’re on.

In addition to all of the options for desktop devices, players who get the web application will also have access to notifications. They will inform them if something happens with their bet and if the website announces something new, such as a special bonus.

Of course, clients who do not want to receive any notifications can disable this option, but it is usually a plus, so keep that in mind.

The options are great

As mentioned, Palms Bet in Kenya will let mobile clients use a lot of different things. In addition to the popular sections, users will also have access to a couple of special alternatives, such as eSports and virtual sports. Both of these sections are among the best in the industry and have more than enough options for everyone.

Cash Out will also be on the list because this is a must-have feature on every top-tier gambling site, including this one. The same applies to live betting because sports fans in Kenya can place bets on live competitions. The only downside is the lack of a live-streaming option, so those who want to watch live matches will need to find third-party sources.