Monday, July 31, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has poured cold water on the planned talks between President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga, saying they will not lower the cost of living.

Speaking during a church service in Kwale on Sunday, Wetangula said that the way to lower the cost of living is by having sound economic policies, and not political engagements.

“I want to tell you, Mr. President, if you want to lower the cost of living, it is not by going to strange places to talk with strange people.

“It is by having sound economic policies, increasing production, and helping the Kenyan farmer to provide enough food,” Wetangula stated.

The speaker recalled the instances when the Kenya Kwanza coalition used to decry the high cost of living, but their statements were rubbished by President Uhuru’s regime.

He cautioned that anti-government protests will not improve the economic situation in the country.

“It is how we handle our tourists that attracts them to come here, not because we have anything unique, it is hospitality.

“And that will happen not by putting sufurias on the head and casting stones and throwing insults, but by having peace and tranquillity in our country.”

Wetangula assured that Members of Parliament allied to Kenya Kwanza will support the regime, hence the president should not shift focus to please a few individuals.

“Because you cannot pretend that you can learn from people you have nothing to learn from, you cannot.

“People who have a history of destruction, deceit, dishonesty, betrayal, and above all people for who God is Just but a name,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.