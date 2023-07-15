Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has vowed never to allow anti-government demonstrations in Mt. Kenya.

Speaking in Kiharu Constituency, Nyoro said the demos which have been led by the opposition leader Raila Odinga are heavily financed and choreographed by some forces who want to destabilize the government.

According to him, the chaos witnessed during Wednesday’s demos where eight people died and property was destroyed, indicated there was pre-planned violence.

He dared Raila to bring the demos in the region saying the leaders and the locals will be out and ready to protect their businesses and property.

“We are not going to allow anything that will destroy the livelihood of the people of Mt Kenya region.

“We are not going to allow them to bring the violence they are causing in their areas into this region,” said Nyoro.

He said the ‘anarchy’ perpetrated by the leaders on Wednesday will be the last kind of violence that should be witnessed in any part of the country.

“What the anarchists, the promoters of violence calling themselves the opposition, are purporting to be demonstrations, we have clearly seen that they are not demos but well-organized violence,” he remarked.

He also slammed the leaders for allegedly using the youth to cause chaos during the demos saying they should instead bring their children to the forefront.

“You should not confuse respect for fear and if you think you are brave enough come and we face each other,” he remarked.

