Friday, July 7, 2023 – A groom has left Netizens talking after he forgot his wife’s name while exchanging vows in the presence of family, friends, and other guests.

The youthful groom couldn’t recall the name of his wife while he was echoing vows from the pastor.

Guests and family members gathered at the wedding ceremony burst into laughter to create a cool atmosphere for the groom to quickly gather confidence and put his thoughts together.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with one lady commenting, ‘’ They probably just met 3 months before the wedding,’’.

Another social media commented on the video saying, ‘’ Don’t judge him. He was probably under pressure,”.

Watch the video.

