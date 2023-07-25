Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Defence CS Aden Duale has warned former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family to surrender guns in their possession or else they will see fire.

In a statement, Duale said President William Ruto’s government will not hesitate to take action against Uhuru’s family if they fail to surrender the guns in their possession.

Duale asked the family to liaise with the Firearms Licensing Board boss Rashid Yakub and surrender the guns.

“Ata ukilialia huko Karen, oooh mtoto yangu, ooh mama yangu, hiyo sisi hatujali.

“The law will catch up with you. Na Tafadhali utafute Kijana anaitwa Rashid Yakub; yeye ndo mkubwa wa firearms licensing board in Kenya Urudishe hizo silaha,” he said at a fundraising event in Nairobi on Sunday.

Duale further warned the former President from funding the protests, saying he should emulate the former retired presidents and live a peaceful life.

“If you (Uhuru Kenyatta) together with your family continue funding the anti-government protests and keeping the guns, you are going against the law,” he said.

His comments come even after Uhuru denied ever funding the protests, accusing the government of turning him into a scapegoat.

“Have you seen me in any of those events?

“Have you seen me talk about any of those events?” Uhuru asked.

On the issue of guns, Uhuru said his family members followed all the necessary procedures, adding that the government should come clean on whether they have illegal guns.

“Don’t plan against my mother. Don’t plan against my children.

“They want to take their weapons. If they have illegal weapons say.”

“They followed the procedures to own the weapons.

“How many people have such weapons including foreigners?” Uhuru posed.

