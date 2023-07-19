Wednesday, July 19, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has warned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leadership against staging violent demonstrations in the country.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Kindiki warned that security agencies would firmly deal with anyone who will be found participating in illegal protests on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

The Interior CS disclosed that security agencies had been deployed to avert violent protests by the opposition supporters.

“National security agencies have deployed all the available resources to ensure that the scenes witnessed on Wednesday do not happen again.

“Anyone planning to unleash violence on Kenyans is hereby warned to cease and desist,” he said.

Kindiki further asked Kenyans to go about their daily activities, assuring them of their safety.

“Members of the public are advised to go about their daily businesses normally as law enforcement agencies ensure their safety and security.

“Those who wish to express their political rights should do so within the law and without violating the rights of others,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.