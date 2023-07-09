Sunday, July 9, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga not to think he is above the law and that he will be arrested if he continues to cause chaos during his mass protests.

Speaking during the UDA mass registration drive in Tana River County on Saturday, Malala said Raila will be arrested and prosecuted over the destruction of properties during his protests.

“We are putting up with you (Raila), but we are almost fed up.

“If you continue to destroy people’s property, chasing away investors and misusing youths…you are not above the law, we will arrest you and take you to court,” Malala said.

The UDA Secretary-General warned Raila against proceeding with a planned mass protest on Wednesday next week.

“We shall start by arresting Raila Odinga,” he said, calling on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki “not to entertain Raila again.”

Additionally, Malala downplayed Azimio’s latest move to collect 10 million signatures to kickstart a revolution against President William Ruto’s government.

“You cannot do the same thing the same way and expect different results.

“You have been holding the Saba saba march for years, but you have not gotten the presidency.

“Do you think you will threaten Ruto? William Ruto is here to stay until 2032, if you want to collect signatures, try in 2033,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.