Sunday, July 9, 2023 – A social media user has mourned the late Catholic Priest Joseph Kariuki who died after a night of fun with his girlfriend.

He revealed that he spent the better part of Thursday with the deceased priest in St Mary’s Catholic Church in Ruai, where he was the head of the parish.

The priest signed some cheques for him for a project he is doing.

Little did he know that the priest would die hours later.

“RIP Father Karis Ruai Parish. We were with you for the better part of Thursday morning till noon.

“You signed cheques for me for the project that is ongoing. Men, this life who knew in the evening it’s all gonna like this,’’ the social media user wrote.

Father Kariuki drove from Ruai to Murang’a with his 32-year-old girlfriend and booked a hotel room.

They spent the night together on Friday, only to fall unconscious on Saturday morning.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.