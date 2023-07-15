Friday, July 14, 2023 – Adam, 41, and Danielle Busby, 39, have opened up about raising six daughters

Adam and Danielle Busby have revealed that they spend up to $1,000 a week on groceries as they opened up about their hectic lifestyles as parents to six young children – including America’s first-ever all-female quintuplets.

The couple who appear on TLC channel – were already parents to their eldest daughter, Blayke, 12 until they welcomed quintuplets in 2015 after Danielle, 39, became the first ever American woman to give birth to all-girl quints.

Since then, the world has watchef the Texas couple raise such a big family before the Busbys’ decided end the series in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com about their daily lives eight years on after welcoming their little girls, the married couple opened up about the dealing with critics online, how they work through financial strains and revealed why they made the decision to bring their show titled ‘OutDaughtered’ back to TLC.

Danielle explained: ‘It felt weird to not have cameras around to capture life while we were off because we were so used to it. But I feel like we know what we’re doing now. We haven’t really skipped a beat.’

She said the kids themselves became a major catalyst for the family’s decision to return to TLC.

Danielle recalled: ‘They were so used to seeing our crew, and soon they would just simply ask, “Where’s Uncle Brad? Where are the cameras? When are they coming back?”

‘I think because they started to understand that to see themselves on TV, you have to film. So they started to realize that, “Well, if we’re not filming things, what are we going to watch?”… It was a unanimous decision to bring the cameras back.’

Adam, 41, added: ‘What’s cool about this season is that every single one of the girls wears a mic now. They’re major parts of this show now, holding conversations and being more involved in stuff. It’s been a lot of fun.’

As viewers of the show would know, raising six children between the ages of eight to 12 is no simple task, and Danielle admitted the couple often still feel as ‘overwhelmed’ as they did when they first welcomed their quints.

‘I think we still feel overwhelmed all the time,’ she laughed.

‘We look around and it’s like, “Okay, this is it. This is for real, we have six kids”.

Life can still be overwhelming but I think we just have to go with what we have at the moment. You can only do so much and we are outnumbered. We’re out daughtered!”

‘We’re spending anywhere from $800 to $1,000 a week just on the grocery shopping to everything that’s got to be done for sports and their lunches. I mean, it’s expensive.’

Danielle added: ‘Laundry day in our house, it’s everyday! It’s 10 minutes to the hour, every hour.’

Meanwhile, the pair are no strangers to the criticism they face online from other parents who don’t agree with filming their kids at such a young age.

Adam explained: ‘You have to figure out if somebody that’s just unhappy and being a hater. If so, then just block and delete. We want to separate ourselves from anyone that’s trying to rob us of joy in life.

‘But if it’s something that is a legit accusation, then I’ll step up and respond and defend ourselves. Say why we made that decision or whatever. Just explain our point of view with it. If they still want to just like be a hater or just like accuse you of something that’s untrue, then get it out of there.’

One thing the couple are adamant about is that they won’t be pushing their daughters to become young social media influencers. Conceived via intrauterine insemination (IUI), a procedure similar to IVF, the Busby girls were the first ever all-female quintuplets to be born in the U.S., and the first in the world since 1969.

Despite all sharing the same womb, only two of the girls – Parker Kate and Hazel Grace – are identical twins, having come from the same egg which divided to form two embryos.

Danielle had a caesarean section at 28 weeks to give the babies the best chance of survival.