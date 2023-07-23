Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has confirmed that police recovered 23 guns on Friday night during the raid on former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s son, Jomo.

In a statement on Saturday, Kindiki said they raided the home after they received intelligence that Jomo was involved in supplying weapons used during the recent violent riots.

The recovered firearms, along with other crude weapons, were suspected to have fueled violence and were allegedly sourced through a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

However, Kindiki clarified that the operation was not solely focused on the former president’s family, as it extended to other homes believed to be involved in supplying weapons for illegal activities and violent protests.

While some political figures have raised concerns about the raid, Kindiki stressed that the operation was strictly driven by security purposes and was not politically motivated.

In response to the raid on his son’s home, former President Uhuru Kenyatta voiced his belief that the action was connected to his relationship with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Uhuru urged the government to refrain from attacking his family and instead confront him as an individual if there were any grievances.

The Kenyan DAILY POST