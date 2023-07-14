Friday, July 14, 2023 – Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry Cabinet Secretary, Soipan Tuya, has said President William Ruto’s government has recruited more forest rangers to conserve forests from human destruction.

Speaking on Thursday during the launch of the Parliamentary Conservation and Climate Change Caucus, Tuya said people are encroaching on forests and holding illegal activities such as burning charcoal.

The CS said the new government measures will ensure that only commercial logging is implemented.

“We are not tolerating illegal activities in our forests. We have deployed more rangers to ensure that enforcement on forest activities is put in place for the protection of the indigenous forest trees and wetlands,” she said.

Tuya also clarified that the lifting of the ban on logging only applies to commercial forests which hold a very small percentage.

“The lifting of the ban only applies to commercial forests which comprise about only 150,000 hectares out of about two million hectares of land,” she said.

