Friday, July 28, 2023 – An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has criticized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for asking Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu to come to mediate in Kenya over the high cost of living.

Last week, Raila Odinga invited Suluhu to come to mediate and solve the political crisis in the country and also try to unite Raila and President William Ruto.

But speaking on Thursday, South Mugirango Member of Parliament Silvanus Osoro said Kenyans don’t need Suluhu in Kenya since even Tanzania has more problems to deal with than Kenya.

“We don’t need Suluhu in Kenya to talk about the price of Rose Coco,” Osoro who is also the National Assembly Majority Whip stated.

Rosecoco is one of the most known varieties of beans in Kenya.

However, a majority of youths used that name to mean different things.

