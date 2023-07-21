Friday, July 21, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has categorically stated that Raila Odinga’s Azimio is not interested in holding talks with President William Ruto anymore.

This is after Ruto indicated that he was ready to talk to Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to end the ongoing demonstrations against his government over the high cost of living for the sake of all Kenyans.

In a statement, Karua told Ruto’s administration to act on the high cost of living instead of talking.

He also urged Ruto’s administration not to use excess force on peaceful protestors as enshrined in the constitution.

“Lowering the cost of living requires action by the Ruto regime not talks, refraining from encouraging police to use excessive force on unarmed and peaceful demonstrators requires no talks, just adherence to the constitution and the law,” Karua stated.

She went ahead to claim that the Kenya Kwanza administration had split the country into two in the ongoing demonstrations.

“Clearly, the Ruto regime has split Kenya into two, a shareholders Kenya where UDA supporters can stage ‘counter’ demonstrations escorted by police and a republic under siege where police unleash death and mayhem against peaceful demonstrators in flagrant violation of the constitution,” Karua said.

