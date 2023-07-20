Thursday, July 20, 2023 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has told President William Ruto to buy more teargas because Raila Odinga’s demonstrations will never end until ‘Zakayo comes down’.

Speaking while leading demos in Kibra yesterday, Sifuna stated that the Azimio will not relent in the nationwide anti-government protests.

According to the ODM Secretary General, Azimio’s protests will only end when the price of maize flour goes down.

“The demonstrations will only end the day the price of maize flour goes down,” Sifuna stated.

The Nairobi Senator also said the Azimio protests are peaceful and the security agencies should not interfere with them.

His remarks come as the opposition continues to pile pressure on Ruto’s government to reduce the cost of living through mass action.

The Raila Odinga-led coalition had listed Kamukunji, Jacaranda, and Joseph Kangethe grounds as meeting points ahead of the protests.

However, the police were deployed at the three points and dispersed crowds that had started gathering.

