Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has reacted after details emerged that the prices of fuel in Tanzania are much lower than in Kenya.

In Tanzania, the prices of Petrol are Sh 157 while that of diesel is Sh 146, and in Kenya, which has the same economic factors as our neighbouring country, the price of petrol is Sh 208 in Mandera and Diesel Sh 196.

Reacting to this, Karua who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance principal, accused President William Ruto’s government of cannibalizing Kenyans by hiking the price of fuel to unprecedented levels.

“This translates to Sh145. 6 or Sh 146 to the nearest for diesel and Sh156.6 or 157 to the nearest for petrol.

“We are being cannibalized economically here,” Karua said after details emerged that in Tanzania fuel is cheaper than in Kenya.

