Sunday, July 23, 2023 – President William Ruto was embarrassed badly on Saturday after residents of Vihiga booed him after addressing a roadside rally while in the company of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and a host of other leaders affiliated with UDA.

In the video shared on Twitter, the residents are seen booing the President and shouting at him as his motorcade leaves, soon after addressing a roadside rally.

Someone in the crowd was heard calling him a dog.

The President has been making weekly tours of different counties across the country. During the visits, Ruto launches several development projects and addresses residents in the area.

However, his critics have accused him of using the visits to campaign and hit out at his political opponents instead of addressing urgent issues that affect the common mwananchi, such as the high cost of living.

Watch video of how he was humiliated in Vihiga.

