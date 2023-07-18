Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Popular entertainer Johnson Karuga, aka DJKQ, lost his life after he was attacked by a ruthless gang on his way home last week and stabbed.

Undercover cops swung into action and arrested some members of the notorious gang that operate in Lucky Summer and Ruaraka, following the death of the fast-rising deejay.

One of the gang members snitched on his colleagues after being arrested.

He revealed the name of the ruthless gang member who stabbed the deejay.

The murder of the deejay has left his two sons orphaned.

His wife died last year in February.

Watch video of the gang member snitching on his colleagues.

1. Here is a photo of the wanted murder suspect who stabbed the deejay during the robbery incident.

2. Photos of the slain deejay.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.