Thursday, 20 July 2023 – Armed vigilante groups were deployed in various parts of Nairobi to fight Azimio protesters during the chaotic demos that rocked the country on Wednesday.

Amateur videos captured on phone cameras showed the heavily armed vigilante groups patrolling the streets while in the company of police officers.

The police officers watched as the vigilantes confronted the protesters.

Former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban took to his Twitter account and shared videos of the ruthless vigilantes in action while being protected by police officers.

“It was alleged that Kenyan security officers tapped gangs and vigilantes and offered them protection and security to confront and fight demonstrators in parts of Nairobi,’’ Shaban wrote.

Prior to the Wednesday demons, Azimio leaders had accused the Government of arming gangs to kill and maim protesters.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.