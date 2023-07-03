Monday, 03 July 2023 – A young man has sparked reactions after he was filmed pulling dangerous stunts with his motorcycle along the busy Thika superhighway.

He was ferrying a lady said to be his girlfriend as he pulled the stunts while speeding recklessly along the busy road that has claimed the lives of many people in the recent past.

The couple was not wearing protective gear, putting their lives in danger.

The video has since gone viral and sparked reactions, with most people condemning the couple.

Many people feel that they were endangering their lives and those of other road users.

