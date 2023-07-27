Thursday, July 27, 2023 – A well-endowed lady who sells her body to earn a living went to seek divine intervention from a pastor.

In the video, the man of God is seen casting out the spirit of prostitution from the lady who resembles popular Kenyan politician Millicent Omanga.

‘’Spirit of prostitution, leave this body,’’ the man of God said in the video as he spanked the lady’s big derriere.

He seemed to enjoy spanking the curvy woman’s booty as he pretended to cast out the spirit of prostitution.

The video has sparked reactions among Netizens.

One user wrote, “The Man of God has no control over his love of curves,’’.

Another one added, “The Man of God is trying to check on the size of evil spirit ‘’Nyash’’ he is dealing with,’’

Watch the video.

