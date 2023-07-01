Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Kenyans seeking jobs abroad have all the reasons to smile after President William Ruto launched a platform for jobs abroad.

To protect Kenyans from being swindled by fraudulent agents luring them with jobs abroad, Ruto launched the Kazi Majuu platform accessed via the Gava Mkononi app.

Speaking during the launch of the app (an application version of the eCitizen website) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua emphasized that the platform will connect job seekers and prospective employers in the diaspora.

He added that the platform will eliminate the middleman and save gullible jobseekers from losing money or their lives.

This came amid a perennial problem, wherein unscrupulous agents had been taking advantage of Kenyans by sending them to work in highly unfavorable conditions, particularly in the Gulf states.

Besides helping Kenyans secure genuine jobs abroad, the app will also monitor and facilitate their remittances.

“We will be posting a lot of opportunities from all over the world. The app will connect you to agents in Kenya and other countries.

“However, you will also undertake a skills assessment test and also be cleared with immigration,” Mutua explained to Ruto.

The Ministry is planning to deploy agents across the globe with a proactive approach to scout and identify appealing job opportunities for Kenyans.

This initiative aims to be fully operational by December 2023, which will coincide with the finalization of the platform and various labour agreements.

On the other hand, Labour CS Florence Bore further elaborated on the government’s efforts to seal agreements with the Gulf states regarding the recruitment of domestic workers.

Kazi Majuu App, she stated, converged the services offered by different government agencies.

However, Ruto, urged the two CSs to create an elaborate framework to ensure that both skilled and semi-skilled workers benefit from the agreements.

