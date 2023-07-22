Saturday, July 22, 2023 – The government of President William Ruto, through the Postal Corporation of Kenya, has launched a competition for junior and senior secondary school students to participate in letter-writing.

While launching the competition, Posta announced that the students will be tasked with writing a letter to the President, offering solutions that can be adopted to mitigate climate change effects.

Winners of the contests will take home lots of cash prizes with Ksh50,000 also up for grabs.

“The Post Office is a sanctuary for creativity and expression, where artists and writers find inspiration in the act of sending their work out into the world.”

“The objective of the competition is to promote the culture of letter writing to the young generation, sharpen their writing skills, and promote the art of stamp collection,” the corporation stated.

Students were exclusively asked to write a letter to His Excellency the President explaining why tree planting is important in the conservation of the environment.

The topic was chosen considering Ruto’s efforts to combat climate change by increasing the country’s forest cover.

Ruto committed to planting 15 billion trees by 2032 to reduce greenhouse emissions, stop and reverse deforestation and restore 5.1 million acres of deforested land.

The Postal Corporation stated that it would not consider video submissions in an effort to encourage the young generation to draft letters.

“There is also creativity in writing letters as it improves artistic and creative expression while mainlining traditional letter writing,” the corporation added, All letters should be addressed to the Postmaster General P.O Box 34567-00100 Nairobi attention Manager, Corporate Communication.

“For more details about this, call or WhatsApp us on 07199072600,” the government institution stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST