Friday, July 21, 2023 – Former Roots Party Presidential running mate, Justina Wamae, has advised President William Ruto, on how he can end demonstrations organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga.

In an interview with Spice FM on Friday, Wamae said Raila should be given what he wants if it will bring peace to the country.

Wamae insisted that if Raila wants money, they should give him.

She went on to say that each time the country has been in the situation we are in, talks between the government of the day and the former Prime Minister have always brought a solution.

“We need to accept that there’s winning and losing but as it is now, we have to bend the rules a bit.

“It has always been that when there is chaos Raila is called somewhere… Raila apewe pesa, if that is what he wants,” Wamae said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST