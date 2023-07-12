Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged courts to stop suspending the implementation of the Finance Act 2023, saying the move is derailing the government agenda.

Speaking on Tuesday when he presided over the issuance of title deeds to Embakasi residents, Ruto urged the courts to dispense with the Finance Act as soon as possible to allow the government to serve Kenyans.

“I want the court to complete dealing with the finance bill. Let them leave the finance bill and allow us to carry on with our plans to develop the country,” Ruto told residents.

Defending the Finance Act which introduced additional taxes, President Ruto claimed there were deliberate attempts to sabotage the government agenda, which includes addressing the high unemployment rate in the country.

“You cannot sabotage the employment of one million Kenyans because of selfish political interests,” Ruto added.

The High Court put brakes on the implementation of the Finance Act on June 30 following a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and four other activists.

Chief Justice Martha Koome is expected to set up a three-judge bench to hear the case.

