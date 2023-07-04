Monday July 3, 2023 – Vinicius Junior has reportedly signed a new contract with Real Madrid that will run until 2027.

The winger’s new deal includes a release clause of €1billion (£856million), which is expected to prevent Saudi Arabian clubs from attempting to sign him, as reported by AS.

The 22-year-old will remain at Real for five years, where he has established himself as a hugely important player.

Since signing from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has played 225 times for Real and has scored 59 goals while he has provided 64 assists.

Vinicius scored the winner against Liverpool in the Champions League final in 2022, and he has won the La Liga title twice and the Copa del Rey once.

On the international stage, he has been capped by Brazil 23 times and has scored thee goals.

Vinicius was recently given the No 7 shirt following Eden Hazard’s departure. Real Madrid have already signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund in a high-profile deal, while forward Joselu has joined on loan from Espanyol.