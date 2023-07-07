Friday, July 7, 2023 – A video has emerged of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga heading to Kamukunji Grounds to launch anti-government protests over the high cost of living.

In the video, Raila Odinga‘s convoy was seen snaking through Ngong Road to Kamukunji, where thousands of his supporters are waiting for him.

In a total change of tact, Raila will not lead the demonstrations in Nairobi’s Central Business District as expected.

Multiple sources said Raila and other Azimio principals will instead converge at the Kamukunji grounds for a Saba Saba rally to celebrate the 1990 revolution movement in the fight for a multiparty state.

“Raila will lead the rally in Nairobi but the other principals will be in their counties to show support for these demonstrations,” said a top leader aware of the plans.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga, who is regarded as the father of democracy in Kenya, heading to Kamukunji Grounds for the launch of the Saba Saba protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST