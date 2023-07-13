Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Veteran actress, Cynthia Okereke, is dead.

She reportedly died on Tuesday night, July 11.

However, the cause of her death is yet unknown.

Announcing the demise of the veteran movie star on social media by filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu, wrote;

‘’REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words.

The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me.

Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke”

Last year, the actress made news after she was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by the kidnappers days after they were declared missing.

She was 63 years old. May her soul rest in peace, Amen.