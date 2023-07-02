Sunday July 2, 2023 – The US government has urged the appeals court to uphold Ghislaine Maxwell’s s3x trafficking conviction and 20-year sentence for helping Jeffrey Epstein se3ually abuse teenage girls.

This is coming after the disgraced socialite launched a bid to dismiss the case.

In a filing with the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Thursday night, federal prosecutors said none of Maxwell’s legal arguments about the fairness of her trial held merit.

‘The government’s evidence at trial established that over the course of a decade, Maxwell facilitated and participated in the sexual abuse of multiple young girls,’ prosecutors said.

The 61-year-old s3x trafficker is behind bars in Tallahassee, Florida, after a Manhattan jury convicted her in December 2021 on five charges for recruiting and grooming four girls for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell will be nearly 80 by the time she’s freed unless she can overturn her convictions for helping her ex-lover, Epstein, abuse girls. Hundreds of women have said he abused them.

The daughter of disgraced UK newspaper magnate Robert Maxwell was sentenced to two decades behind bars in June last year.

Her life in prison is worlds away from the plush existence she grew up with and experienced as one of billionaire financier Epstein’s cronies.

She has been branded the ultimate ‘prison Karen’ for filing more than 400 complaints about her life behind bars, DailyMail.com revealed yesterday.

Maxwell has slated the lackluster vegan menu options, whined about ‘unfair treatment’, and demanded that authorities at her federal prison in Florida give her immediate access to black hair dye.

Now appealing her lengthy sentence, Maxwell accused prosecutors of making her a scapegoat because Epstein was dead and ‘public outrage’ demanded that someone else absorb the blame.

Epstein committed suicide at age 66 in August 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell, where he was awaiting trial for s3x trafficking.