Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – European Union has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to stop his weekly anti-government protests and use legal channels to address the issue of the high cost of living.

In a joint statement, the ambassadors and High Commissioners said they are concerned by the violence and loss of lives during Azimio demos.

The diplomats insisted that they support efforts by the government and the opposition to find a peaceful and lasting solution.

“We are saddened by the loss of life and concerned by high levels of violence, including the use of live rounds and the destruction of property, during the recent demonstrations,” the Ambassadors and High Commissioners said.

“We recognize the daily hardships faced by many Kenyans and urge all parties to table concerns through meaningful dialogue and resolve their differences peacefully to build the nation together, ensuring no further loss of life.

“They are Luke Williams (High Commissioner, Australia), Christopher Thornley (High Commissioner, Canada), Ole Thonke (Ambassador, Denmark), Pirkka Tapiola (Ambassador, Finland), Sebastian Groth, (Ambassador, Germany), and Fionnuala Quinlan (Ambassador, Ireland).

Others are Maarten Brouwer (Ambassador, Netherlands), Geir Arne Schei (Charge d’Affaires, Norway), Caroline Vicini (Ambassador Sweden), Valentin Zellweger (Ambassador, Switzerland), Andrii Pravednyk (Ambassador, Ukraine), Josephine Gauld (Charge d’Affaires, United Kingdom) and Meg Whitman (Ambassador, United States).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.