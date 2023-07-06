Thursday, July 6, 2023 – Kenyans are up in arms against UDA Secretary-General, Cleophas Malala after he advised President William Ruto to add more burden on them.

Malala appealed to Ruto and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to increase salaries for the Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Speaking during an interview, the former Kakamega Senator stated that MCAs are facing difficulties due to low salaries which is not befitting their status.

According to Malala, the majority of the MCAs are facing financial constraints and cannot even afford decent housing as some squat in cheap bedsitters which cost around Ksh5,000 to Ksh10,000.

He pointed out that with an average net salary of Ksh86,000, the county legislators were condemned to a life of squalor.

“I pity MCAs because they don’t get a sitting allowance. I also pity them because their remuneration is wanting. Not everybody will agree with me, but an MCA is an elected member voted for by Kenyans,” he stated.

“The level at which we have placed them does not give them the concentration to perform their duties efficiently. Imagine, after deductions, an MCA earning roughly Ksh86,000 but after deducting the car loans, remains with around Ksh50,000.”

In a breakdown, the SG added that the MCAs are prone to influence by governors who seek the legislators to pass bills in their favor because of low pay.

“He will not be able to perform his duty because Ksh86,000 does not allow you to rent a house where the county assembly is. If they do, it’s not a decent house. For instance, imagine an MCA travelling from Naivasha to Nakuru for a session and back home because they don’t have enough money to rent an extra house.”

“So, he will be forced to get an informal settlement where he will pay Ksh5,000 and Ksh10,000 for a bedsitter. He will not have enough confidence to legislate independently. They will be prone to influence in their decision making, when, for example, a governor promises them a trip to Dubai for them to pass a bill,” he reiterated.

Kenyan MCAs’ gross salary is Ksh144,376, including a basic salary of Ksh86,625, house allowance of Ksh45,000, and salary market adjustment of Ksh12,750.

