Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – The Kenya Motorists Association (KMA) has protested against the increased parking fees proposed by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in the Nairobi County Finance Bill, 2023.

This comes even as the country is still dealing with demonstrations after President William Ruto increased the prices of basic commodities in the suspended Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking yesterday, Chairman Peter Murima noted that the increased parking fees were unwelcome, especially considering they come at a time when Kenyans are grappling with increased taxation.

He further faulted Sakaja for not consulting the association when making key decisions affecting motorists in the capital, warning that is not acceptable.

According to the proposed new charges, cars will be required to pay a daily fee of Ksh300 up from Ksh200.

Motorists have described the increased taxation as ill-advised following the national government’s move to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel to 16% from 8%.

“We did not have any public participation before the charges were increased,” Mrima complained.

Cars parked in non-automated areas will pay Ksh300 per day while tuk-tuks and motorcycles parked outside the Central Business District will pay Ksh1,000 per month.

Conversely, motorists will pay Sh100 for the first hour and Ksh50 for every extra hour in automated areas.

Lorries weighing up to 5 tonnes will pay an annual fee of Ksh112,500, with those above the weight paying Ksh225,000 per annum.

The Finance Bill 2023 further proposes Ksh675, 000 annual parking fees for non-Public Service Vehicles and buses for on-street parking.

