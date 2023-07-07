Friday, July 7, 2023 – Comoros students will be flocking into Kenyan universities like never before after President William Ruto offered them scholarships.

In a communique sent to the newsrooms following the Head of State’s engagement with his Comoros counterpart, Azali Assoumani, Ruto offered 100 scholarship opportunities for Comoros students seeking to further their studies in Kenya.

He also extended a fee waiver to the students from the country located off the coast of East Africa.

In light of the recent announcement, students from Comoros who choose to pursue their studies in Kenya will now be subjected to the same tuition fees as their Kenyan counterparts.

“President Ruto further offered the government of the Union of the Comoros 100 scholarships and indicated that henceforth Comorian Students in Kenya will pay the same school fees as the Kenyan students,” read the communique in part.

Despite the announcement, specific information regarding the value of the scholarships was not publicized.

However, Kenyans have expressed their displeasure with Ruto’s move, accusing him of favoring foreigners at the expense of Kenyan students.

This is after it emerged that Ruto’s government refused to fund first-year students through HELB.

In a statement, HELB noted that due to financial difficulties experienced by the institution, they were unable to make the disbursement to all students for the 2022/2023 financial year.

“We regret that your Financial Year 2022/23 application will not be funded due to budgetary constraints. Apply for the 2023/24 subsequent application once we open,” read the statement in part.

