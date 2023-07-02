Sunday, July 2, 2023 – Farmers in Trans Nzoia County took to the streets to protest the illegal expansion of a rural road they claimed led to the destruction of maize plantations.

This comes despite President William Ruto having pumped subsidized fertilizer into the county for maize production to ensure food security in the country.

According to the area Representative Jonathan Ameka, the residents woke up one day to find their crops destroyed.

“It was so painful with the high cost of farming inputs. This is impunity, the county government did not give us a heads-up before starting the project,” Ameka argued.

He added that despite holding meetings with the county government, no framework was established to compensate the hundreds of affected farmers.

Furthermore, he argued that the project went ahead despite their protests. Ameka was astonished that the county officials could destroy the maize so close to the harvest season.

“The compensation is not the main issue, we want a consultative meeting with the county government in the future. This felt like we were being bullied,” he complained.

Ameka added that after the road markings were laid out, it was clear the farms would not need to be destroyed.

One of the farmers, Douglas Mbati, complained that he had lost maize worth Ksh 1 million as his farm was closer to the road.

Mbati emphasised that the community was not opposed to road expansion or development but were concerned about the destruction of the produce just days before the harvesting season.

“The losses here are considerable and we are requesting Governor George Natembeya to compensate us. The county is putting the livelihood of many people at risk,” Mbati added.

