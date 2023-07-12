Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – The Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (UFAA) has urged Kenyans to go for the unclaimed billions the firm continues to hold in the form of unclaimed bank deposits, savings deposits, dividends declared by various companies, money from telecoms, unclaimed pensions, and Sacco deposits.

Speaking on Wednesday, UFAA board chairperson Francis Kigo Njenga said the agency has over Sh 27 billion in unclaimed assets and urged Kenyans to go for the money and build their lives.

“We want this money to go back to the mainstream economy to help in the bottom-up economic agenda.

“The money is not useful under our custody but should the owners claim it, the billions will help people fight the challenges bedeviling them including sluggish growth of their businesses,” Kigo said.

Kigo further urged financial institutions to surrender unclaimed financial assets in their possession to the authority before October 31, 2023, as stipulated by the UFAA Act.

“Kenya is number one in Africa among countries that are on the frontline to ensure that the citizenry gets back the money owed to them by institutions.

The money can be used to rebuild the economy and we are ready to return what belongs to Kenyans,” Kigo added.

