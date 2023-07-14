Friday, July 14, 2023 – The United Nations has said it is still possible to end HIV/AIDs infections by 2030.

UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima said the end of AIDs is still possible by 2030 but added that it can only end if leaders grasped the opportunity.

“AIDs can be ended as a public health threat. We are not yet on the path that ends AIDS, but we can choose to get on that path,” Byanyima said on Thursday.

The target to end AIDs as a health threat by 2030 was first set by the UN in 2015.

According to AFP, Byanyima said countries that have invested strongly in the fight against the virus are making the greatest progress.

“Like in eastern and southern Africa, where new HIV infections have dropped by 57 percent since 2010,” she said.

She said countries like Botswana, Eswatini, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe have already achieved what is called the 95-95-95 targets.

“This means that 95 percent of those living with HIV know their status; 95 percent of those who know they have HIV are on life-saving antiretroviral treatment; and 95 percent of people on treatment to achieve viral suppression and therefore unlikely to infect others,” Byanyima said.

She also said at least 16 other countries are close to achieving the target.

These countries include eight in sub-Saharan Africa, Denmark, Kuwait and Thailand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.