Friday, July 28, 2023 – One of former President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s lawyers has called out a Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s Cabinet whom he claims is drunk with power.

In a social media post on Friday, lawyer Ndegwa Njiru said Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria is drunk with power and claimed he is the biggest liability to Ruto’s government.

Njiru said Kuria, who is the former Gatundu South Member of Parliament, is stepping on everyone’s toes and he thinks he is untouchable.

“William Ruto’s delivery’s dream team led by the infamous Moses Kuria is his biggest liability.

“They are drunk with power. they are now staggering all over and stepping on everyone’s toes.lakini ipo siku Insha Allah,” Njiru wrote on his Twitter page.

Moses Kuria has been very vocal and controversial when it comes to his sentiments about President William Ruto’s government.

However, a section of Kenyans believe that he is one of the best CSs in President William Ruto’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST