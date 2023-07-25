Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has said he is ready to reconcile with his successor, William Ruto, and advise him on how to govern the country.

In an interview with news editors on Monday, Uhuru said he was open to meeting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader.

Uhuru said if Ruto reaches out to him, he is ready to meet him and have a solid conversation on how to govern the country.

Despite supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga in the last election, Uhuru said Ruto is currently his president following the outcome of the 2022 state house race.

Uhuru insisted that just like he approached the late Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi when he was in power, Ruto is supposed to look for him.

“I can’t invite myself to talk with him but if he reaches out to me; he is my president and I will go.

“I went to Moi and Kibaki regularly to seek advice,” Uhuru said.

