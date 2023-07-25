Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has revealed why he does not stay in his Caledonia home near the State House.

Speaking during a roundtable interview with newsroom editors, the former Head of State noted that his house was undergoing remodeling and that’s why he doesn’t stay there.

However, he revealed that he occasionally visits the residence, which also serves as his official office.

He added that former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta also visits the home occasionally as they wait for the construction works to be concluded.

Margaret, who transitioned into philanthropy after Uhuru exited the office, has occasionally been seen in public since Uhuru left office.

Uhuru did not provide specific details about where they are currently staying.

However, he expressed his love for his Transamara Ranch, where he occasionally spends time since handing over the presidency to President William Ruto in September 2022.

“As you can see, here (the home) is still under construction. Next time, I will invite you to Maasailand then slaughter a bull for you.

“But for now, I don’t stay here, I just come and go. The same to mama (Margaret),” he stated.

In the candid interview, Uhuru also alleged that the government had opted against paying his rent after he settled on the Caledonia home as his official office.

He added that the contracts of some of his staff were yet to be renewed.

As per the Presidential Retirement Benefits Act, Uhuru is entitled to “a suitable office space, not exceeding one thousand square metres, with appropriate furniture, furnishings, office machines, equipment, and office supplies, to be provided and maintained by the government”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST