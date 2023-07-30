Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Embattled Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has indirectly confirmed that former President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to quit the embattled Jubilee Party for Party of National Unity (PNU).

This follows the leadership wangles within Jubilee where President William Ruto’s faction has literally taken over the party.

In a statement, Kioni stated that Uhuru had multiple options in his arsenal, including using PNU, as an alternative political machine should the pro-government politicians succeed in taking over his party.

He expressed confidence that Uhuru would retain his following and essentially counter President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Mt Kenya.

“Uhuru does not need a political party. He needed one when he was running for the presidency, and that was Jubilee.

“It is only reasonable for him to hand over the party to people with the same vision.”

“If the government of the day decides to take over, the alternative for the community is to exit.”

“As the SG I can say that the perception that by taking the Jubilee party then they take Mt Kenya is a lie.

“One of the options open to us is any other party including PNU,” Kioni stated.

Following the recent turn of events, analysts opined that the former President is bracing himself for any outcome by installing confidants in key leadership positions at PNU.

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was announced as the PNU’s party leader on Friday, July 28.

In the radical changes, former Education Chief Administrative Secretary Zachariah Kinuthia was appointed the national organizing secretary.

John Okemwa retained his position as Secretary-General in the party formerly led by Kenya’s third president, Mwai Kibaki.

Political analysts saw Uhuru’s hand in the move, stating that it may be one of his latest strategies to remain relevant and influential in the political scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.