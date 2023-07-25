Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s long-time buddy and bouncer, Billy Arocho Otunga, has dumped Azimio One Kenya Alliance and joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The announcement of his defection was made on Monday, July 24, at a function that was attended by UDA secretary-general Cleophas Malala.

“Welcome to the ruling Party, Omwami Bill Arocho Otunga. Huku Kazi ni Kazi,” Malala posted on his official Twitter handle.

Speaking earlier during a press conference, Arocho said he joined UDA because Ruto is a friend.

“He was my deputy party leader and is a personal friend; and also because of the ministers who were appointed like Moses Kuria and Kipchumba Murkomen,” Arocho said.

During Uhuru’s 10-year presidency, Arocho often hobnobbed with the retired head of state and top government officials at state functions.

However, Arocho began pledging loyalty to Ruto once he was declared the winner of the presidential race in August last year.

