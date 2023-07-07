Friday, July 7, 2023 – Nyali MP Mohammed Ali is over the moon after court instructed him to auction properties belonging to former President Uhuru Kenyatta to recover his money.

Ali has since instructed a local auctioneering company to recover Ksh500,00 owed to him

In a letter signed by Adrian Kamotho Njenga, the UDA legislator noted that he was yet to be paid the amount following his win in a defamation suit against the Kenyatta family.

The MP listed several items earmarked for auction, including 40 dairy cows worth Ksh150,000 each, a cooling plant estimated to be worth Ksh400,000, computers, seven reception seats at Ksh6,000 each, office desks worth Ksh30,000, office chairs worth Ksh20,000 and printers priced at Ksh14,000.

The auctioneers were instructed to return the warrant before August 30, 2023, with an endorsement certifying the manner in which the auction was executed.

“We hereby authorise and instruct you to execute the annexed warrants of attachments and sale … for the recovery of the decretal sum ordered by the High Court of Kenya, on October 11, 2022, and for the settlement of all costs, charges, penalties, interest and expenses arising therefrom or incidental to the execution of our instructions,” the statement read in part.

“At all material times, we hereby agree to indemnify you against all costs, damage, losses and expenses you may incur in the lawful exercise of your duties as licensed auctioneers,” the lawyer added.

In the suit, the defendant accused the legislator of defaming them by claiming that they were exploiting dairy farmers through poor milk prices.

In his defence, Ali argued that the suit was an attempt by the company to gag him from airing out concerns raised by the public.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi upheld the arguments by the MP and ordered the costs to be liable for the milk processor.

She claimed that the petition was flawed and no rights were violated when Ali made the remarks against the company.

