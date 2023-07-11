Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – It is the end of the road for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s faction of the Jubilee Party after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) upheld the appointment of Kanini Kega as the Secretary General of the Jubilee Party as endorsed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) on April 16, 2023.

The tribunal ruled that the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) that duly removed Uhuru’s man Jeremiah Kioni as SG and appointed Kega in his place was properly convened and constituted.

While dismissing the appeal filed by Kioni, the tribunal also ruled that the Registrar of Political Parties had acted properly by not recognizing the embattled secretary-general.

The court also ruled that the appellants who included Kioni, David Murathe, Kagwe Gichohi and Jubilee Party to foot the costs of the lawsuit for all the respondents.

Kega celebrated the tribunal judgment noting that it was time for Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party to move on from the five-month legal battle.

“Jubilee used to be the largest party in the country but it has significantly lost its strength due to mismanagement by specific individuals,” Kega stated.

Kega claimed that the ruling was a major victory for the Jubilee Party membership and leadership, who had been facing legal challenges from Kioni and his supporters.

He also indicated that the case will set a precedent for future cases involving the removal of party officials and the authority of the membership over individuals.

At the same time, the Tribunal upheld the expulsion of Kioni and Murathe from the Jubilee Party.

The tribunal ruled that the Jubilee Party Disciplinary Committee had followed due process in expelling Kioni and Murathe for gross misconduct.

Presently, the fate of Kioni and the other ousted officials now lies with the Jubilee Party’s internal dispute resolution committee.

As earlier planned, the committee will hear their appeal of the tribunal’s ruling and decide whether to reinstate them.

The latest ruling vacates previous orders that favoured Kioni after he appealed the bench to issue temporary staying orders until the case is heard and determined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST