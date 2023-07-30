Sunday, July 30, 2023 – Retired president Uhuru Kenyatta pulled a surprise after he sent a representative to gift popular Akorino gospel singer Martin Wa Janet an envelope full of money during his dowry ceremony.

Martin, who calls himself the ‘King of Kigooco’, is a close friend to the former head of state.

He is among the few popular Kikuyu artists who stood with Uhuru when he endorsed Raila and tirelessly campaigned for Azimio.

“Thank you 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta for the gift. Nimepata,” he wrote on his Facebook page after receiving the envelope.

Martin started off the process of officially getting married to his former side-chick Bitty Wamaitha in a colourful ceremony attended by who is who in the Kikuyu gospel music industry.

Bitty Wamaitha had an affair with Janet when the singer was still married to his ex-wife, Ruth Wa Mum.

Martin later dumped Ruth Wa Mum for Bitty.

Ruth and Bitty don’t see eye to eye.

They are fond of washing each other’s dirty linen on social media.

Below are photos of the dowry ceremony.

