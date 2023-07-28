Friday, July 28, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday drove himself to SKM Centre in Nairobi to join Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders who were holding interdenominational prayers in honour of supporters who lost their lives in the anti-government protests.

The retired President drove a customized Mercedez Benz G-Wagon as he joined other Azimio leaders including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi.

“Today we gather as a nation to pray for the souls of the victims of police brutality to Rest in Peace.

“To the injured, admitted in various hospitals across the country, we wish you a Quick Recovery,” Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party said in a statement.

Other leaders from Azimio affiliate parties were also present at the meeting.

This is the first time Uhuru is publicly attending a function led by the Azimio team.

The Kenyan DAILY POST