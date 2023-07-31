Monday, July 31, 2023 – The family of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has left the country for Britain, where they will be enjoying a ‘holiday’ for an unspecified period.
This was revealed by State House blogger, Sam Terriz, who revealed that the Kenyatta family has decided to leave Kenya following pressure from President William Ruto’s government.
The blogger also stated that while leaving, Uhuru instructed former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya, to be the Kenyatta spokesman in Azimio One Kenya Alliance and also directed former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa to handle the political party negotiations.
“Following the ‘disturbance’ on the Kenyatta family, they have decided to take a holiday to chill away from the pressure that is Kenya.
2. They are off to London.
3. They leave Munya and Eugene to handle their political issues.
4. Munya will take care of their interest In the revamped talks as the family spokesman.
5. Eugene on the other hand will complete political party negotiations with PNU and another smaller party,” Terriz wrote on his Twitter page.
Here is a manifest showing Uhuru and 16 family members fleeing to Britain after persecution by Ruto and his men.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
