Friday, July 21, 2023 – A section of senators allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, is planning to overthrow President William Ruto using the ongoing anti-government protests.

The senators, led by Kajiado Senator Kunar Seki, said the opposition pushback activities are not people-oriented but meant to overturn the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

“Azimio wants to overturn the government that was legitimately elected.

“We won’t allow a coup to happen in Kenya again,” Kajiado Senator Kunar Seki said.

While calling on the police to crack down harder on protesters and their leaders, the senators said the law enforcers have exercised great restraint in the face of violent protesters.

“People are making assertions that there are extrajudicial killings.

“That is misleading. It’s the criminals who have infiltrated the demos. Police are doing very well,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said.

The senators included Danson Mungatana (Tana River) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

Others were John Kinyua (Laikipia), Veronica Maina (nominated), Tabitha Mutinda (nominated), William Kisang (Elgeyo Marakwet), Karen Nyamu (nominated) and Wafula Wakoli (Bungoma).

