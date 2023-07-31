Monday, July 31, 2023 – A section of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Members of Parliament has threatened to abandon President William Ruto if he accepts to share government with opposition supremo, Raila Odinga.

Speaking in Nandi County on Sunday, the MPs led by Marakwet West MP Timothy Kipchumba, Sabatia MP Clement Sloya, and their Tetu counterpart Geoffrey Wandeto, called on the president not to engage in any dialogue with Opposition Leader Raila Odinga.

The lawmakers said there was no need for a handshake between the two leaders, claiming it will undermine the implementation of the Kenya Kwanza Manifesto.

“Handshake hatutakubali; na tunaambia Rais ukigawana na Raila Odinga mamlaka, sisi, utajipanga Bwana Rais!

“We are telling our president we do not want a handshake with opposition,” Kipchumba said.

Ruto is said to have secretly met with Raila Odinga on Friday, but what they discussed is not clear.

The Kenyan DAILY POST