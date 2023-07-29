Saturday, July 29, 2023 – A vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Member of Parliament has begged President William Ruto and Health Cabinet Secretary, Susan Nakumicha, to help take Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga to a mental hospital.

In a social media post on Friday, Kimilili Member of Parliament Hon. Didmus Barasa said that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga is seriously sick and should be checked at a mental hospital.

“@WilliamsRuto, I opine that Mzee @RailaOdinga doesn’t need one on one talks but after listening to him, he needs to be taken to Mathare Mental Hospital for checkups.

“Please let’s all swallow our pride and help this great man of Kenya.

@Nakhumicha_S please assist,” Barasa wrote on his Twitter page.

Barasa spoke a day after Raila Odinga maintained that he is ready to end demonstrations if Ruto accepts to have structured talks with the opposition coalition.

