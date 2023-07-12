Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – A section of parents from Uasin Gishu County has threatened to disrupt the Eighth Devolution Conference set to be held in Eldoret next month if the county government doesn’t address the issue of the Finland scholarships scam.

The scam, which was executed by Uasin Gishu county government officials and some cartels, saw millions of shillings meant for students under the Finland Scholarship Programme embezzled by senior county officials.

Parents and students said they sacrificed a lot to raise the fees required to be deposited to the county government account for them to travel to Finland.

“We were called to the county government offices to take photos with some white people.

“Almost two years later we are not getting any communication as nobody has been giving us any audience,” said Esther Kemboi, a parent.

She said that she sold her half-acre piece of land to support her child’s dream to pursue further education abroad which has not materialized.

Brian Kimutai, a student, said he had to resign from his job after he was promised that the county government would secure him a place at Thompson Rivers University in Canada which has turned out to be a pipe dream.

“I’m very depressed and I can’t even face my parents because I know what they are going through after they sold land to support my education and visa fee.

We entrusted the county government to assist us but it turned out that we were being conned.

They are determined to kill this generation,” said Kimutai.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.