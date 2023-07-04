Monday July 3, 2023 – WBC boxing heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury has mocked his rival Anthony Joshua after footage emerged showing the Britis-Nigerian boxer carrying out an unorthodox training.

Joshua won his return fight against Jermaine Franklin in April after being dethroned by Oleksandr Usyk.

It was his first bout under new trainer Derrick James and his first camp spent at James’ gym in Dallas, Texas.

AJ has now flown back out to Dallas and is back in camp ahead of his next fight with Dillian Whyte, which is planned for August 12.

On Monday, Joshua posted footage of himself on social media using a mattress as a heavy bag – showing he’s ready to get some training rounds in at any time.

When the clip was shared to Instagram, Fury popped up to leave a comment.

Firy wrote: “Proper sausage.” alongside three ‘crying with laughter’ emojis.

Watch the video below

Anthony Joshua using a mattress as a heavy bag as he trains out in Dallas for his next fight on Aug 12th…



[🎥 @AnthonyJoshua] pic.twitter.com/Z8kHH6Ihkb — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 4, 2023